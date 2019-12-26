ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff's Fiancé Speaks Out After His Sudden Death at 34

Edward Aschoff's fiancé is speaking out after the reporter suddenly died on his 34th birthday.

On Thursday, the ESPN reporter's fiance, Katy Berteau, took to his Twitter to share the last moments she shared with her soon-to-be-husband and to thank the countless strangers who expressed their condolences. She shares, "I want to share the brightness that he showed, even up until the last day he was awake. He kept the doctors and nurses constantly laughing, and always made a point to thank them and tell them what a great job they were doing."

In addition, Berteau clarifies the circumstances that led to Edwards hospitalization and eventual death. She says that he was initially diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia, which they attempted to treat with antibiotics to no avail. After this, she explains, he was taken to the emergency room and started treatment for a "presumed diagnosis of HLH, an unregulated, over-activation of the immune system that causes it to attack itself and other healthy tissues."