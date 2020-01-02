See Beyoncé's Showstopping Golden Globes Looks Over the Years

Beyoncé's talent onstage and on the carpet never ceases to amaze.

It's been over 20 years since the songstress made her first appearance at the Golden Globes and she continues to be invited back time and time again. Surprisingly her first few invites to the film and television awards were not even because of her acting career, which didn't begin until 2001. Her initial invites were largely due to her fame and the occasional role in made for TV films.

It wasn't until her showstopping role in Dreamgirls that the star received her first nomination. In 2006, she was named as one of the women up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Listen."

Then, just two years later, the actress would once again be up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Once in a Lifetime," which was inspired by the film Cadillac Records

Now, the star's lyrical talents are being recognized for the third time for her song "Spirit" from The Lion King, which was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" for Cats and more.

To prepare yourself for her inevitable red carpet appearance, check out her looks from years prior!

Beyonce Knowles, Golden Globe Awards, 2000

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2000

This red long dress has us "Jumpin', Jumpin'" for joy. 

Beyonce, Golden Globes

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

2003

*Insert "Single Ladies" lyrics here*

ESC, Beyonce Knowles, Golden Globes, 2003

Craig Barritt/WireImage

2003

The singer proves that bridal chic isn't just for the wedding day, but for the red carpet too.

Beyonce Knowles, Golden Globes, 2007

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2007

The only thing this angelic look is missing is a "Halo."

Beyonce Knowles, Golden Globes, 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2009

No caption needed.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2009 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2009

If that look doesn't scream "Crazy in Love" we don't know what does.

