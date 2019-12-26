You Season 2 Certainly Did Not Go In the Direction We Were Expecting

Spoilers ahead for season two of You.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) might have met his match, but of course he might not exactly see it that way.

We spent way too much time this season of You thinking we had to be worried about Love (Victoria Pedretti), the baker who very quickly pushed her way into Joe's life despite what he claimed were his best intentions to stay friends. We also found ourselves almost rooting for them as a couple, which is insane, since he's a psychopath, and so when it was revealed that Love is also a murderer, we suddenly felt way less bad about rooting for these two crazed weirdos to make things work.

But alas, that's not how Joe functions. No woman is good enough for him, even the one who is literally perfect for him and his murderous ways.