How the Kardashian-Jenners Achieved Their Glamorous Christmas Party Looks

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 3:41 PM
The Kardashians continue to up the ante with their annual Christmas Eve party.
Last year, Kim Kardashian created a literal winter wonderland in her backyard and this year, Kourtney Kardashian took the reins and orchestrated an escape to the woods, complete with pine trees and Santa's sleigh.
Essentially, the Kardashians are not ones to do anything short of extravagant, especially when it comes to fashion. Like their parties, every detail of their entire look is carefully coordinated by a team of designers and stylists to achieve the perfect look.
For example, Kylie Jenner had two dresses custom made by designers Ralph & Russo: one for herself and one for her toddler, Stormi Webster. According to the atelier's Instagram, the makeup mogul chose "an emerald green single duchess gown featuring a thigh-high slit and draped bow on the hip."
Her almost 2-year-old wore a dress of the same color and material, but hers was made with a "hand pleated belt and bow at the back."
As for jewelry, Kylie wore the most breathtaking and dramatic, emerald and diamond necklace.
Likewise, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, went for a color coordinated ensemble that was designed by Bryan Hearns, an LA-based designer who created Khloe's look from Diddy's birthday party. Once again, Khloe went for a bold and bright look by wearing a shimmering, asymmetrical gown with a thigh-high slit, which seemed to be created on short-notice. On an Instagram photo of Khloe and True, who sported a gold and tulle dress with Timberlands, the Good American founder commented, "You KILLED this look in 4 days!!! Talk about a challenge."
"it took planes trains and automobiles to make this happen. so happy to see it come together," the young designer responded.
She pulled together the entire look by opting to go jewel-free and wearing her blonde locks in a chic bob. She kept the natural '90s look going by wearing soft nudes for makeup.
Kim, on the other hand, opted to sport a dress that was a blast from the past. The mother-of-four donned a vintage Dior gown from the Fall 2000 collection.
Per usual, her glam team was comprised of Chris Appleton and Mary Phillips, who created a soft glam and high half-up ponytail.
For accessories, she kept things simple and wore a diamond bracelet.
Kourtney and Kendall have yet to share the names of their designers, which only serves to increase anticipation. Their red figure-hugging dresses continue to be the envy of all women seeking their next holiday party look, but until we get those designer credits, it's back to the drawing board.
