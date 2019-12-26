Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Christmas Holiday in England

We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn celebrated the Christmas holiday with friends and family in England, a source tells E! News. It appears the couple traveled overseas after spending time in New York City, where Alwyn supported T.Swift at the premiere of her new movie, Cats. The actor and Grammy winner were spotted showing PDA following the film premiere in mid-December, just days after the "Lover" singer celebrated her 30th birthday with her loved ones.

"Taylor spent the holidays in England with Joe. She was there for the week leading up to Christmas and spent time with Joe's family and friends," the insider tells E! News. "Some of Taylor's family also flew in from Nashville to spend time with them."

The source adds, "Taylor is still there and will stay on with Joe after her family leaves."

Alwyn and Swift, who have been going strong for three years now, have been spending a lot of time in his hometown of London lately.