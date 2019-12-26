Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's New $28 Million Malibu Home Will Make Your Heart Race

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 1:12 PM

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have some new real estate that will get your heart racing. 

According to Variety, Rodgers is reportedly the new owner of a $28 million Malibu mansion, which he and his famous girlfriend of nearly two years have been calling home for months now, according to the site. 

The 4,636-square-foot property, which, according to Variety, previously once played home to Janet Jackson and most recently to British star Robbie Williams, is certainly not short on space. With a master suite, three additional bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as a two-bedroom guest house, it seems practically impossible for any guest to go without somewhere to sleep. 

That's good considering we bet they'll definitely want to stay the weekend after taking in the picturesque ocean views from the living and dining areas.

In addition to the posh and serene setup inside, there's also a pool to lounge by and the option of stairs or a private funicular to take down to the beach right in their backyard. 

For those sunset views, we'd gladly cough up $28 million—if we had it, of course. 

See inside and outside of the stunning home for yourself with E!'s gallery below!

Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick, Mansion, Malibu

The MLS

Seaside Living

The home features an open living room, kitchen and dining room—all with an equally great view. 

Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick, Mansion, Malibu

The MLS

Let's Eat

That view takes breakfast to a new level of luxury. 

Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick, Mansion, Malibu

The MLS

Bathroom With a View

What better way to brush your teeth than while looking out at the ocean?

Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick, Mansion, Malibu

The MLS

Lounging Around

With all that sun, sea and sand, lounge chairs are mandatory. 

Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick, Mansion, Malibu

The MLS

The Guest House

Any guest is guaranteed to feel right at home in these kind of accommodations. 

Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick, Mansion, Malibu

The MLS

Take a Dip

Prefer the pool? No problem!

