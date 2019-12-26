Selena Gomez Spent Christmas Signing 4,000 Copies Of Her Album Rare

by emily belfiore | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 11:42 AM
Come & get it!
Selena Gomez channeled some serious Santa Claus energy this Christmas with a special gift. On Thursday, the "Look At Her Now" singer revealed that she signed 4,000 copies of her upcoming album Rare, which will be given to some pretty lucky fans. Wishing her followers happy holidays, Selena showed off her hard work on Instagram and admitted that she's got a lot more signing to do.
"Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones!!" she wrote, sharing some snapshots from her day of album signing in her cozy pink Puma tracksuit. "4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th."
Earlier this month, Selena treated Selenators to a sneak peek of Rare ahead of its 2020 release. Sharing a video that featured a collage of images of the "Love You To Lose Me" singer throughout various stages of her life, she debuted a snippet of her new song "Rare."
In another post, she released the track list for the highly-anticipated album, along with snippets from each song. "Look At Her Now," "Lose You To Love Me" and "Rare" are featured on the album, as well as the songs "Dance Again," "Ring," "Vulnerable," "People You Know," "Let Me Get Me," "Crowded Room" feat. 6lack, "Kinda Crazy," "Fun," "Cut You Off" and "A Sweeter Place" feat. Kid Cudi.
"Can't believe I'm revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th," she wrote. "It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart. You can preorder RARE now."
Selena has been very candid regarding the inspiration for Rare. In addition to revealing that the album reflects her years of rebuilding herself after failed relationships and personal hardships, she has also admitted that the process of making the album has helped her heal.
Recently, Selena shared that she and bestie Taylor Swift cried when she heard it. Speaking with KISS FM UK, the "Wolves" singer recalled watching the music videos for her new singles with Taylor and her mom Andrea Swift, who became emotional seeing how much Selena had overcome.
"It's gonna make me cry thinking about it," she said during her interview. "Because it wasn't just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately. And they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos, it felt like I had a huge sigh of relief."
Selena added, "And to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It's like an older sister and an aunt. It felt great to have people I love see it as that."
We can't wait to hear Rare when it debuts on January 10, 2020.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?