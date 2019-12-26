Selena Gomez Spent Christmas Signing 4,000 Copies Of Her Album Rare

Come & get it!

Selena Gomez channeled some serious Santa Claus energy this Christmas with a special gift. On Thursday, the "Look At Her Now" singer revealed that she signed 4,000 copies of her upcoming album Rare, which will be given to some pretty lucky fans. Wishing her followers happy holidays, Selena showed off her hard work on Instagram and admitted that she's got a lot more signing to do.

"Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones!!" she wrote, sharing some snapshots from her day of album signing in her cozy pink Puma tracksuit. "4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th."

Earlier this month, Selena treated Selenators to a sneak peek of Rare ahead of its 2020 release. Sharing a video that featured a collage of images of the "Love You To Lose Me" singer throughout various stages of her life, she debuted a snippet of her new song "Rare."