Best Shopbop After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 10:40 AM
We did it: we survived Christmas! To celebrate, are you hitting those end of the year sales? With 2020 around the corner—and post-Santa shopping on our minds—maybe it's time to treat your new year with a new wardrobe? Maybe you've been wanting a new plushy coat, pair of on-trend boots or luxe designer handbag for the new you.
Whether you did the holidays big or little this year, one thing you can't deny is a great sale. One, we're particularly ecstatic about is the Shopbop After Christmas Sale!
Here is everything we know so you can get your shop(bop) on:
• Sale runs for the next two days: Dec. 26 through Dec. 27!
• Take an extra 30% off select sale styles for UP TO 75% OFF select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout.
Here are 11 of our favorites below.
Stay retro-inspired with this fresh take on an oversized plushy coat with leopard-print faux fur.
An exaggerated version of a classic polo crafted in fresh denim.
Took your favorite skinny jeans into these of-the-moment silhouette boots with bright, snake-embossed leather.
Adding a little texture and romance to a classic turtleneck, this Enza Costa pullover makes the most of the casual basic with pleated sleeves and a ruched neckline.
Pump up the volume on your usual wrap dress with this romantic little number. Capacious puff sleeves contrast with a tailored silhouette and bring a little something extra to this pretty pink mini.
Awaken your inner child with this bright and colorful watermelon purse!
Bring on the chilly weather! With an indulgently fuzzy feel and sporty colorblocking, this voluminous jacket may just have you looking forward to the dropping temps.
When you're ready to take your Western look to the next level, look to these boots!
Stow all your essentials in this bold patent leather purse that's too cute to boot!
Add a little edge to your off-duty look with these faux-leather pants, which brings forwards the sporty feel of the silhouette with a ribbed waistband and contrast stripes.
A must-have layer for transitional seasons. This pretty-in-pink fleece feels classic and yet of-the-moment and comes from a brand that's well-known for making some of the best in cold-weather staples.
Shop the entire Shopbop After Christmas Sale at shopbop.com!
