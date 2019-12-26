Scheana Shay Sets Her Sights on New SURver Brett in Vanderpump Rules Season 8 First Look

Are these really the best days of their lives?

On Christmas Day, Bravo gave Vanderpump Rules fans quite the present as they dropped the first seven minutes of the highly-anticipated season eight premiere. As was previously teased back in November, the latest season of the Lisa Vanderpump-helmed docu-series (returning Tuesday, Jan. 7) will feature broken friendships, new faces and an abundance of drama.

Once more, current and former SURvers—including Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz—will return to the popular Bravo show.

However, there is new blood in West Hollywood.

For starters, Schroeder's beau Beau Clark has officially joined the cast alongside Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens and Raquel Leviss.

And, from what we've seen in the first look above, Vanderpump's new crew already has plenty of drama to work through. Case in point: TomTom General Manager Max and hostess Dayna have complicated their working relationship by sleeping together.

"The reason TomTom runs so smoothly is because we've hired the best staff on the planet," TomTom co-owner Schwartz boasts in a confessional. "We've got Dayna, who's this great worker. So good, in fact, that Lisa is poaching her to work at SUR. And then, there's Max. He is the glue that holds it all together."

The one thing Schwartz doesn't mention about Max? He, apparently, "has a new girl every week."

Things seem equally awkward down the block at SUR as Schena is seen mentoring (and possibly flirting) with new SURver Brett. As the "Good As Gold" singer warns Brett, the girls at SUR are "very catty" and "like new tall, cute boys."

BravoCon 2019, Vanderpump Rules Cast

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

"Scheana and I actually have hooked up," Brett shares with the Vanderpump Rules camera. "A few nights ago, we were out at a bar in Santa Monica, I was with a buddy. She, of course, invited us back to her house to play Scattergories."

Per the newcomer, he and Scheana kissed that night—and it "wasn't what [he] thought it would be."

While Scheana appears to be up to her old tricks, Jax reveals that "SUR has changed dramatically." Specifically, Jax and Scheana are the only old-school servers left at SUR.

Nonetheless, there is one recognizable face at the West Hollywood hot spot. Although Raquel is new to the restaurant, she isn't new to the show.

As fans surely know, Raquel is dating troublemaking DJ James, who has been hired and fired many times from SUR. Thus, it isn't surprising to hear that he isn't taking Raquel's employment at the popular eatery well.

"It's definitely a trigger for him," Raquel informs Lisa. "He sees me put on my SUR uniform and he's like, about to cry watching me leave the door."

For all of this drama and more, be sure to watch the first look in the video above. Oh, and for a closer look at the newcomers, scroll through the images below!

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Scheana Shay

Scheana takes on training the new SUR employees, but quickly finds herself involved in all the drama.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Kristen Doute

Kristen's turbulent romance becomes too much for her friends.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa has her hands full with new and old drama.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Brittany Cartwright

She's focusing on her dream wedding, but will Jax's behavior derail everything?

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi's riding high, but her friendships are put to the test.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Tom Schwartz

TomTom is finally launched, but the drama isn't behind them just yet.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Max Boyens

Max, TomTom's general manager, stirs up the drama with a hook-up.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Raquel Leviss

Raquel tasks James with confronting his demons or losing everything.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Tom Sandoval

Tom's pushed to his limit while serving as Jax's best man.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Brett Caprioni

Brett is one of the new SURvers.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Lala Kent

Lala is focusing on her sobriety this year.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Are the Witches of WeHo about to break up?

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Jax Taylor

Can Jax walk down the aisle without alienating his friends?

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

James Kennedy

After losing his job, James is forced to confront his demons.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Ariana Madix

Look for Ariana and LVP to bond this year.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Danica Dow

Danica, an assistant manager, fuels the rumor mill.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Charli Burnett

Charli is one of the newest SURvers.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Dayna Kathan

Dayna, a new waitress at SUR, stirs up drama with Scheana.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Bravo

Beau Clark

Stassi's beau Beau officially joins the cast.

Will it be about the pasta this season? Only time will tell…

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

