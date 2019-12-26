Scheana Shay Sets Her Sights on New SURver Brett in Vanderpump Rules Season 8 First Look

Are these really the best days of their lives?

On Christmas Day, Bravo gave Vanderpump Rules fans quite the present as they dropped the first seven minutes of the highly-anticipated season eight premiere. As was previously teased back in November, the latest season of the Lisa Vanderpump-helmed docu-series (returning Tuesday, Jan. 7) will feature broken friendships, new faces and an abundance of drama.

Once more, current and former SURvers—including Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz—will return to the popular Bravo show.

However, there is new blood in West Hollywood.

For starters, Schroeder's beau Beau Clark has officially joined the cast alongside Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens and Raquel Leviss.

And, from what we've seen in the first look above, Vanderpump's new crew already has plenty of drama to work through. Case in point: TomTom General Manager Max and hostess Dayna have complicated their working relationship by sleeping together.