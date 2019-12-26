Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in Gold at Family Christmas Party

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 8:09 AM

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster weren't the only ones twinning at the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party...they were joined by a couple of Golden Girls!

Her sister Khloe Kardashian and her little girl, True Thompson, both glittered in gold dresses at Tuesday's bash, as seen in photos the reality star posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.

Khloe wore a one shoulder plunging glittering gold gown with a thigh-high slit and matching strappy sandals. True sported a sleeveless dress with a gold bodice and layered tulle skirt, as well as a necklace and Timberland boots.

"❤️Mommy and Tutu looked amazing❤️," commented the girl's dad and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star had attended the party, E! News has learned.

"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," a source had said. "They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot."

Tristan and Khloe have been co-parenting their daughter as single parents since they split in February. They had also reunited at True's first birthday party in April.

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

At the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, Kylie and 22-month-old Stormi wore coordinating emerald dresses.

See more photos of Khloe, True, Kylie, Stormi and others at the bash.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Twinning!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Mother and daughter glitter in gold.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West, North West, Saint West, Psalm West, Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The Wests

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West appear with their kids North WestSaint WestChicago West and baby Psalm West.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's daughter showcases her glittering look.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie writes on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie pairs her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.

Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Welcome

Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Carolers

Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

We see you, Khloe!

Scott Disick, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

She strikes a pose.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The reality star showcases her glamorous look.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie takes a selfie video.

Sunday Service

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West's choir from his Sunday Service performs, of course.

Tristan Thompson

Instagram/Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's ex joins the celebrations, sharing a serious shot from the photobooth.

Sia

Instagram

Sia

The superstar puts a festive spin on her signature wig, performing "Chandelier" from inside a life-size doll box.

Rob Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Rob Kardashian

The best gift of all! The only Kardashian brother makes a rare appearance.

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

The mother-daughter duo sleighs in a picture with toy soldiers.

Kim Kardashian, Kathy Griffin

Twitter/Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin

"She's gonna kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a shot where Kim isn't looking at the camera.

Kendall Jenner

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The model, wearing a red and black gown, snaps some selfies before heading the celebration.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

Trending Stories

