Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in Gold at Family Christmas Party

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 8:09 AM
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster weren't the only ones twinning at the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party...they were joined by a couple of Golden Girls!
Her sister Khloe Kardashian and her little girl, True Thompson, both glittered in gold dresses at Tuesday's bash, as seen in photos the reality star posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.
Khloe wore a one shoulder plunging glittering gold gown with a thigh-high slit and matching strappy sandals. True sported a sleeveless dress with a gold bodice and layered tulle skirt, as well as a necklace and Timberland boots.
"❤️Mommy and Tutu looked amazing❤️," commented the girl's dad and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.
The NBA star had attended the party, E! News has learned.
"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," a source had said. "They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot."
Tristan and Khloe have been co-parenting their daughter as single parents since they split in February. They had also reunited at True's first birthday party in April.
At the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, Kylie and 22-month-old Stormi wore coordinating emerald dresses.
See more photos of Khloe, True, Kylie, Stormi and others at the bash.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Twinning!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mother and daughter glitter in gold.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West appear with their kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West and baby Psalm West.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's daughter showcases her glittering look.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie writes on Instagram.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie pairs her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
We see you, Khloe!
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
She strikes a pose.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The reality star showcases her glamorous look.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kanye West's choir from his Sunday Service performs, of course.
Instagram/Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian's ex joins the celebrations, sharing a serious shot from the photobooth.
The superstar puts a festive spin on her signature wig, performing "Chandelier" from inside a life-size doll box.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
The best gift of all! The only Kardashian brother makes a rare appearance.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
The mother-daughter duo sleighs in a picture with toy soldiers.
Twitter/Kathy Griffin
"She's gonna kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a shot where Kim isn't looking at the camera.
Instagram/Kendall Jenner
The model, wearing a red and black gown, snaps some selfies before heading the celebration.
