Pregnant Jenna Dewan Gift Wraps Her Bump For the Holidays

Jenna Dewan is all wrapped up in Christmas—literally!

On Wednesday, the pregnant star showed off her growing bump on Instagram, which she adorably dressed up with a row of festive Christmas bows. Cradling her "gift," she captioned the post, "Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you all love and peace in your heart today and every day. Best gift ever right here."

The World of Dance star tagged boyfriend of over one year Steve Kazee in the post, who gave her a sweet holiday shout-out on his Instagram. "Merry Xmas Baby," he wrote, sharing a picture of Jenna holding her bump among a stunning display of Christmas trees and twinkly lights. She commented on the picture, writing, "Thank you for giving me the best Xmas gift."

Jenna and Steve announced that they were expecting their first child together in September. Taking to Instagram, the expectant mother, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, made the announcement with a a precious post featuring her 6-year-old.