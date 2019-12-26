Juice Wrld's Never-Before-Heard Freestyle Rap Released 2 Weeks After His Tragic Death

Juice Wrld may be gone, but his work will always be here.

Two weeks after his tragic death, British Beats 1 radio host Charlie Sloth released a never-before-seen freestyle with the rapper from his series, Fire In the Booth.

"This was recorded in February 2019 in L.A.," the video begins. "With the sad passing of Juice WRLD, we wanted to share this with his fans. We believe Juice WRLD's Fire in the Booth was one of the greatest freestyles ever."

In the nearly 15 minute clip, the 21-year-old (real name: Jarad Higgins) raps about drugs, race and money. "I'm a rebel / I'm a rockstar / I take it to the grave," he says. "Molly at the rave / Yes I misbehave / Molly at the rave, yes I misbehave."

After six minutes of impressive freestyle, Juice asks Charlie to challenge him by throwing out random words and phrases for him to rap about. On the list: Threesomes, free 21 Savage and Cardi B.