Gigi and Bella Hadid's Cozy Family Christmas Looks Like a Festive Dream

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 6:29 AM
The Hadids certainly got into the Christmas spirit this year.
With the holiday in full swing on Wednesday, the Hadids were all together with festive spirit fully in force. It seems Yolanda Hadid and her famous kids, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid gathered with loved ones at her farm, where they hung out, dined and decorated gingerbread houses as per family tradition.
Of course, there were presents and plenty of smiles on the special holiday as the stars spent quality time together—arguably the greatest gift of all for these jet-setting superstars.
And, while it's unclear if they caught up at mom's house or somewhere else, Anwar did get to spend the holiday with his musical girlfriend, Dua Lipa, as she shared some footage of the two together on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "My Christmas delightttttttttt," she captioned a clip of them kissing each other on the cheek.
Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron, Julianne Hough and More Candid Pics You Need to See From This Week
Fortunately for social media, the family brought fans along as they celebrated the special day together.
For a look inside the Hadid family's festive and cozy Christmas, keep scrolling!
A pajama pose from the supermodel.
It's time for tradition.
The models were hard at work on their gingerbread houses.
Article continues below
Bella's gingerbread house featured her initial.
Anwar took a colorful approach to decorating his gingerbread house.
Gigi's house featured a candy cane entryway.
Article continues below
No holiday would be complete without a delicious meal.
Yolanda gathered up the gifts with help from some wheels.
Gigi is on her way to apartment gardening.
Article continues below
Spotted: lovebirds on Christmas!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?