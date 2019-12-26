Gigi and Bella Hadid's Cozy Family Christmas Looks Like a Festive Dream

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 6:29 AM

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

The Hadids certainly got into the Christmas spirit this year. 

With the holiday in full swing on Wednesday, the Hadids were all together with festive spirit fully in force. It seems Yolanda Hadid and her famous kids, Gigi HadidAnwar Hadid and Bella Hadid gathered with loved ones at her farm, where they hung out, dined and decorated gingerbread houses as per family tradition. 

Of course, there were presents and plenty of smiles on the special holiday as the stars spent quality time together—arguably the greatest gift of all for these jet-setting superstars. 

And, while it's unclear if they caught up at mom's house or somewhere else, Anwar did get to spend the holiday with his musical girlfriend, Dua Lipa, as she shared some footage of the two together on her Instagram Story Wednesday. "My Christmas delightttttttttt," she captioned a clip of them kissing each other on the cheek. 

Fortunately for social media, the family brought fans along as they celebrated the special day together. 

For a look inside the Hadid family's festive and cozy Christmas, keep scrolling!

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Rockin' Christmas

A pajama pose from the supermodel. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Setting Up

It's time for tradition. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Mother & Daughter Decorating

The models were hard at work on their gingerbread houses. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Bella's House

Bella's gingerbread house featured her initial. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Anwar's House

Anwar took a colorful approach to decorating his gingerbread house. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Gigi's House

Gigi's house featured a candy cane entryway. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Let's Eat

No holiday would be complete without a delicious meal. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Present Pickup

Yolanda gathered up the gifts with help from some wheels. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Gifts for Gigi

Gigi is on her way to apartment gardening. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, Yolanda Hadid, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Holiday Love

Spotted: lovebirds on Christmas!

