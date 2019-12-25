These Details From Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Party Will Make You Feel Like You Were Really There

Christmas with the Kardashians never disappoints. And this year was no exception.

For the family's annual holiday celebration, host Kourtney Kardashian spared no expense, decking the halls with white lights and red poinsettias and bringing in real-life elves on shelves, toy soldiers and, of course, Santa Claus.

"It was very festive," a source tells E! News. "They had Beignet box, a cookie stand and cocktail bay for guests to mingle and make their way around the main dining room."

"Tables were set up for people to sit but most people were making their way around the buffet of various foods and were grabbing plates and mingling," the insider adds. "There was a variety of beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, various salads and desserts."

The guest list was just as packed. Partygoers included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Younes Bendjima. Even Rob Kardashianmade a rare appearance.