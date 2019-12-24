Kylie Jenner and Stormi Are Twinning in Emerald at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

It's the most wonderful time of the year for fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians...the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party!
And with that come uber glamorous holiday fashions from the famous family, and for some of them, matching looks! Kylie Jenner and 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster were twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses.
Kylie sported a slinky off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and a giant side bow. She paired the look with metallic green nail polish and pumps and an emerald and diamond choker. Stormi's dress featured a flared skirt, cap sleeves and a sash.
"Merry Christmas Eve," Kylie wrote, adding, "Most wonderful time of the year."
This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party is being held at Kourtney Kardashian's house this year. Kris Jenner has usually thrown the bash at her home. Kim Kardashian took over hosting duties last year.
Sia gave a Christmas-themed performance at the party, as seen in videos posted on Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories.
Kim posted on her feed a video of the festive decorations adorning the entrance to Kourtney's house—rows and rows of poinsettias and candles.
"This is so beautiful!" she said.
The party also featured a group of carolers to greet the guests.
See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party:
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie paired her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
Welcome
Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Fa-la-la-la-la
Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Khloe Kardashian
Sia
Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.
Sofia Richie
The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.
Sofia Richie
The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend strikes a pose.
Kylie Jenner
The reality star showcases her glamorous look.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Earlier in the day, Kylie shared videos of her and ex Travis Scott's big surprise for their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster: A visit from her favorite Trolls character, Poppy.
A day before, Kylie shared a YouTube video showing Kris surprising Stormi with an enormous playhouse in the backyard.
