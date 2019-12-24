How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Adele, Kylie Jenner, Fergie, Miley Cyrus and Andy Cohen are just some of the stars who have shared their holiday pics this season.

In the days before Christmas, Adele got all glammed up and channeled old Hollywood for a festive photo shoot. Kylie surprised daughter Stormi Webster with some early presents.

Cohen lit Hanukkah candles with his baby son Benjamin.

Fergie spent Christmas Eve with her son Axl, while Neil Patrick Harris spent his with husband David Burtka, their twins, Harper and Gideon, and their dogs. Miley spent the holidays with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her siblings.

"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," she wrote on Instagram.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet Christmas Eve photo of husband David Beckham with their sons Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. The two are also parents to daughter Harper Beckham.

"Happy Christmas!" Victoria wrote. "Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx"