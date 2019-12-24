How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Adele, Kylie Jenner, Fergie, Miley Cyrus and Andy Cohen are just some of the stars who have shared their holiday pics this season.
In the days before Christmas, Adele got all glammed up and channeled old Hollywood for a festive photo shoot. Kylie surprised daughter Stormi Webster with some early presents.
Cohen lit Hanukkah candles with his baby son Benjamin.
Fergie spent Christmas Eve with her son Axl, while Neil Patrick Harris spent his with husband David Burtka, their twins, Harper and Gideon, and their dogs. Miley spent the holidays with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her siblings.
"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," she wrote on Instagram.
Victoria Beckham shared a sweet Christmas Eve photo of husband David Beckham with their sons Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. The two are also parents to daughter Harper Beckham.
"Happy Christmas!" Victoria wrote. "Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx"
See photos of stars celebrating the holidays:
Instagram / Victoria Beckham
Beckham Boys
Victoria Beckham shared this photo of husband David Beckham with their sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn.
Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris and Family
The How I Met Your Mother alum appears with husband David Burtka and their twins, Harper and Gideon.
Instagram / Christina Anstead
Christina Anstead and Kids
Christina appears with her and ex-husband and Flip or Flip co-star Tarek El Moussa's kids Taylor and Brayden and her and husband Ant Anstead's son Hudson.
Instagram / Fergie
Fergie and Axl
The singer appears with her and ex Josh Duhamel's son.
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
The singer celebrated Christmas with her family.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
Kylie and ex Travis Scott surprised their daughter with a visit from her favorite Trolls character, Poppy.
Instagram/Getty Images
Chris Brown
Just before the Christmas holiday, the singer posted on his Instagram a sweet photo of his 5-year-old daughter Royalty changing her 1-month-old baby brother Aeko's diaper on a play yard changing table.
Instagram
Kylie Jenner
The E! reality TV star is joined by gal pals Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel.
Instagram
Adele
Va va voom! The Grammy winner puts a sexy spin on the holidays alongside Santa Claus.
Instagram
Jada Pinkett Smith
"I'm grateful for my peace and all my Xmas onesies," the actress shared online.
Instagram
Jennifer Aniston
Rita Wilson, Laura Dern and more join the Friends star during the holidays.
Instagram
Sophia Bush
"My Happy (Hanukkah) Place!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Wishing love and happiness to all celebrating! I love y'all a latke!"
Instagram
The Eternals Cast
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars from Marvel's The Eternals get together for a holiday photo opp.
Andy Cohen
The Watch What Happens Live! host's first night of Hanukkah is made that much more special by his son Benjamin.
YouTube
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster
Kris Jenner, AKA "Lovey," and Kylie surprise the adorable toddler with a massive playhouse for Christmas.
Instagram
Josh Peck
Baby's first Hanukkah! The Drake & Josh star shares a special moment with his son Max.
Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Frosty the Snowman never looked so good!
Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire
Prince William, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Charles
The British royal family's future kings make Christmas pudding with the Queen.
Instagram
Kevin Hart & Eniko Hart
The comedian and his wife deck the halls in festive holiday sweaters.
Instagram
Nev Schulman & Laura Schulman
"Sending love and light from our family to yours," the Catfish host shared on Instagram. "May your lives be filled with wonder and laughter. Happy Hanukkah."
Instagram
Mark Wahlberg & Rhea Wahlberg
It's a Wahlberg family Christmas for this longtime celeb couple.
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Home for Christmas! The A-listers arrive in their native Australia for the holiday.
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari
"She got mad at me so she gave my number to all the kids and told them it was Santa's hotline," the pop star's longtime boyfriend teased on Instagram.
Instagram
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel
"When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people...the result is magical :)" the HGTV star shared online when spending time with his girlfriend.
Instagram
James Van Der Beek
"Is a Nightmare Before Christmas Card a thing?" the former Dancing With the Stars contestant joked on Instagram as his family wore matching Sant and Abel sleepwear.
Instagram
Laura Prepon
"Happy Holidays!" the Orange Is the New Black star shared with her Instagram followers. "I hope you are able to enjoy some quality family time."
Instagram
Ryan Serhant
"It's beginning to look a lot like Dad can't find the top of his outfit," the Million Dollar Listing star shared online.
Instagram
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici
"To ensure that I don't have serious FOMO while spending it in the hospital on actual Christmas, we had our Christmas early," a pregnant Catherine Lowe shared on Instagram. "Plus, what do these kids know anyway. (Answer: Nothin?)."
Instagram
Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking
"It might be national ugly sweater day, but I've got a beautiful family. Merry Christmas y'all," the country singer shared when wearing his festive Miller Lite sweater.
Scotty's Little Soldiers
Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex dresses up as Father Christmas on behalf of a U.K. charity supporting children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.
Instagram
Rachel Reilly
"Santa stopped by to deliver an angel puppy so @adoravillegas named her Angel," the Big Brother and Amazing Race star shared. "We're super excited and totally recommend @sunnydayacres only 6 more days til' we can take her home."
Michael Williams/Startraksphoto
Katy Perry
The American Idol judge joins Amazon and Santa in Delivering Smiles this holiday season at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles—Bell Gardens Clubhouse.
Instagram
David & Harper Beckham
The British superstar enjoys a daddy-daughter date night at the ice skating rink.
Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo
There's a lot to celebrate this holiday season! "After 6 months of hard training I can finally call myself a Michigan State Police Trooper," Victor announced on Instagram before celebrating Christmas with his Coco Caliente podcast co-host.
Team MC / Live Nation Merchandise
Mariah Carey
All we want for Christmas is to visit the music superstar at her "Mariah Christmas" pop up shop at Shop Nation in New York City.
Brittany Brockie Photography
Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols
The Challenge couple get into the holiday spirit with matching pajamas and their furry friend.
Instagram
Christina Milian
She's decking the halls! The mom-to-be is absolutely glowing as she decorates her tree.
Instagram
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott
Matching Christmas pajamas make everything better.
Instagram
Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds
The infamous ugly Christmas sweater lives on another year.
Holly Allen & Jackson Michie
It's a holly, jolly Christmas season for the Big Brother couple who are celebrating the holidays together!
Instagram
Tia Mowry
This mother-son pair is nailing their holiday style.
Instagram
Celine Dion
Christmas... but make it fashion.
Instagram
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson
"These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert," the proud mama writes on Instagram.
Instagram
Mindy Kaling & Malala Yousafzai
The Hollywood A-lister spends time with the education activist over the holiday season.
Instagram
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren
It's a holly, jolly Christmas season for this celebrity family.
Instagram
Kristin Cavalarri & Jay Cutler
This Very Cavalarri couple couldn't get any cuter!
Instagram
Phaedra Parks
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star counts down until Christmas.
hudghtonphotography.co.uk
Fergie
The music superstar attends "The holidays can be such a drag—a festive celebration with B. Åkerlund, Miranda Dickson and Absolut Elyx" in Los Angeles.
