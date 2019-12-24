Prince William Kisses Prince Louis in Sweet Family Photo Released on Christmas

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 4:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Merry Christmas from the Cambridges!

On Christmas Eve U.S. time and Christmas Day U.K. time, Kensington Palace released on Instagram a never-before-seen black and white family photo featuring Prince William and his and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 and 1/2. Kate is not featured in the picture, as she was the one who took it.

William, wearing a dark shirt and cap, is seen hugging Louis and kissing his temple. The boy is wearing a dark sweater. His sister stands over him with her hands on his shoulders. She is wearing a dark puffer jacket over a dress. George appears on the right, wearing a a zip-up fleece and printed shorts, and his hair appears damp.

"Merry Christmas!" read the post. "This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

Photos

Prince Louis' Baby Album

Kate has often taken family portraits released periodically by Kensington Palace.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Christmas

kensingtonroyal/Instagram

A day earlier, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust youth charity posted on Twitter what it said was a Christmas card from its president and vice president, William's brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. The e-card is also black and white, features some festive animation and shows the couple with their baby son Archie.

The Royal Family also recently released new photos and videos of William, George, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II  preparing Christmas pudding together.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Prince Louis , Christmas , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.