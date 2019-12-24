Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Give North Michael Jackson's Jacket for Christmas

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 4:09 PM
North West will be ringing in 2020 with a piece of pop history.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gifted their 6-year-old daughter, the eldest of their four children, a custom black velvet jacket that belonged to Michael Jackson. Kim posted on her Instagram Story a video of the item on Christmas Eve.
"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim said. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."
The jacket had sold for a winning bid of $65,625 at Julien's Auctions' Icons And Idols: Rock N' Roll event in New York in October. Jackson wore the item in 1997, once to his friend Elizabeth Taylor's 65th Birthday celebration and also to screening of his movie Ghost at the 50th Cannes Film Festival.
The jacket zips in the front and features a sparkling vine motif across the right shoulder, and white stones and pearls on the chest.
It also has three suspending rhinestone tassels, two crown decorations on the collar, and a burgundy satin band on the right arm.
Kim said the jacket was temporarily altered to fit North, with the option of lengthening the body and sleeves as she grows.
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
"It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life," the reality star said. "And she is so grateful and so excited."
Michael Simon Photography
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?