Chris Brown's Daughter Proves She's Already the Best Big Sister

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 2:38 PM

How sweet!

Just before the Christmas holiday, Chris Brown posted on his Instagram a sweet photo of his 5-year-old daughter Royalty changing her 1-month-old baby brother Aeko's diaper on a play yard changing table.

"BIG SIS CHANGING DIAPERS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," the R&B singer wrote.

In the photo, Aeko is wearing a white onesie and sucking on a green pacifier while looking at the camera. Royalty is sparking a red, green and white Christmas sweater.

Brown and Ammika Harris welcomed their son, their first child together and his second overall, in late November. Royalty's mother is the singer's ex, model Nia Amey.

Earlier this month, Brown posted on his Instagram page several images of baby Aeko from his hospital birth, as well as a pic of the child alongside a baby photo of his own.

"He just stole my whole face ... AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right," he wrote.

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris Expecting First Child Together

Harris shared the same photo in black and white, writing, "Can't help but falling in love with you. #purespirit."

