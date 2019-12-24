Justin Bieber Announces New Tour, Album and Single: All the Details

It's a Christmas miracle.

Justin Bieber is making all of his fans' wishes come true on Christmas Eve by announcing his new tour.

"As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me," he said in a video promoting the big news.

He also revealed that his new single, "Yummy," will debut Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The song is his first advanced track from his upcoming 2020 studio album.

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I'm at in my life," he said.

Not only did Bieber say he's excited to "perform it and tour it," but he also said "it's the music that I love the most out of anything I've done."

But that's not all, Beliebers. The artist also teased a new docu-series.

"We all have different stories," he said in the video. "I'm just excited to share mine."

For a complete list of tour dates, read on below: