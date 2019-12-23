Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's New Jersey Mansion Is a Guido's Dream Home

'Tis the season to treat yourself.

After a rough year, to say the least, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is living his life to the fullest and now he'll be living his best life alongside his wife Lauren Pesce in their new New Jersey mansion.

Wondering how much dough they dropped to secure their dream home? The 7-bed and 10-baths, 9,800 square feet mansion is estimated at a $1,800,591, according to the listing on Zillow.

While the mansion is seemingly on the minimalistic side from its interior, it's still quite luxurious. The 4-story home in Holmdel, New Jersey was originally designed by prominent and award-winning architect Rui A. Ponte.

The Sorrentino's new beautiful home is graced with a lot of natural light from its various tall windows and they also get a top-notch view of the Manhattan skyline from the top floor observation deck. The home also seems to be in a quiet area, secluded from the bustle of city life and surrounded by nature.