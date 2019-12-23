Yes, North West Is Already Toting a $10,000 Birkin Bag at Age Six

Instagram
North West is proving designer goods aren't just for grownups.
On Sunday night, the 6-year-old got dressed to the nines for a viewing of her dad, Kanye West's, new opera Mary at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Like mom Kim Kardashian, North went for an elegant yet-understated look comprised of Skims' cozy collection in all-white, which she paired with white boots, a pearl choker and a $10,000 Hermes Birkin. She gave the classy ensemble a modern twist by wearing her long locks in a space bun style.
Clearly, no expense was spared for the premiere of her dad's opera. Just her Skims cozy collection look cost at least $268, not considering the cost of making it properly sized for a 6-year-old. However, this is nothing when considering an Hermès Birkin bag can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $500,000 depending on if it's used, new or a rare piece. All things considered, North was likely sporting one of the bags in the $10,000 range.
In all, it seems Miss West had quite the night out. Not only did she get to see her dad's new opera show in fabulous style, but she and brother Saint West were also treated to delicious desserts at the famous Serendipity ice cream shop, according to Ava Dash's Instagram Story.
Since then, the Kardashian-West family has returned to Los Angeles, just in time to participate in the holiday festivities. On Christmas Eve, they're expected to attend the annual Kardashian Family Christmas Party, although it's unclear which of the Kardashian women are hosting the elaborate gathering this year. Kim's bestie Jonathan Cheban, aka "Foodgod," told E! News that Kris might be taking over the party planning this time around, as Kim had the responsibilities last year. "I love when Kris does it," he told E! News. "It feels more real to me…I think it should go back to Kris' house. Kris is like Santa Claus. It's got to be at her house."
Regardless, there's no doubt the Kardashians will spare no expense to bring joy and cheer to their little ones this holiday season. In fact, the celebrations and gift giving are well underway.
On Monday, Kylie Jenner revealed Kris Jenner gifted Stormi Webster a life-sized dollhouse as an early Christmas present, which nearly had Kylie in tears. "I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter," Kris told the lip kit mogul.
Birkins, life-sized dollhouses—how do we become a member of this family?
