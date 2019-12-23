Yes, North West Is Already Toting a $10,000 Birkin Bag at Age Six

North West is proving designer goods aren't just for grownups.

On Sunday night, the 6-year-old got dressed to the nines for a viewing of her dad, Kanye West's, new opera Mary at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Like mom Kim Kardashian, North went for an elegant yet-understated look comprised of Skims' cozy collection in all-white, which she paired with white boots, a pearl choker and a $10,000 Hermes Birkin. She gave the classy ensemble a modern twist by wearing her long locks in a space bun style.

Clearly, no expense was spared for the premiere of her dad's opera. Just her Skims cozy collection look cost at least $268, not considering the cost of making it properly sized for a 6-year-old. However, this is nothing when considering an Hermès Birkin bag can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $500,000 depending on if it's used, new or a rare piece. All things considered, North was likely sporting one of the bags in the $10,000 range.