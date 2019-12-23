Real Housewives' Porsha Williams Dishes on Daughter Pilar's First Holiday Season

Porsha Williams is ready to celebrate the holidays with her little bundle of joy.

'Tis the season to snuggle up in bed or on the couch with your favorite holiday movie, try a new recipe in the kitchen and continue new and old traditions—and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha is ready to ring in the holidays in full force.

After all, this season is a special one for the reality TV star as it marks the first holiday she spends with her baby girl.

As fans may recall, the star gave birth to her little one earlier this year in March. It's both her and her fiancé's Dennis McKinley's first child together.

Ahead of the holidays, Porsha spoke to E! News about her favorite holiday recipes, the one gift that never disappoints (spoiler alert: money!) and the holiday traditions she hopes to pass down and experience with her daughter.