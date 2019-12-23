Reba McEntire's Christmas Celebrations Wouldn't Be Complete Without Kelly Clarkson

Reba McEntire has so much to celebrate this holiday season.

The country music legend is bidding farewell to another unforgettable year with some well-deserved R&R with her loved ones. Reba tells E! in a new interview that she's looking forward to reflecting on her many cherished memories alongside family, indulging in a few movie marathons and planning for an even bigger 2020. Not to mention that Reba is nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammys, so the start of next year is sure to be jam-packed.

E!: What are some holiday traditions you love participating in with your family every year?

Reba McEntire: We used to watch Christmas Vacation every Christmas Eve. We would giggle at the same places every time we watched it! More recently, we've started making new traditions and now we watch Elf or Nacho Libre! Nacho Libre isn't really a Christmas movie, but we still think it's hysterical!

E!: What Christmas songs and albums do you love listening to during the holidays?

RM: I love to listen to Kelly Clarkson‘s Wrapped In Red album. Also, "Mele Kalikimaka" makes me smile every time I hear it!