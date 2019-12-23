Cody Simpson Shuts Down Rumor He Cheated on Miley Cyrus During Night Out

Don't believe everything you read on the internet.

Contrary to reports, Cody Simpsondid not cheat on girlfriend Miley Cyrus over the weekend. In a statement to E! News, Cody's agent confirmed "there is absolutely no truth to this story." They added, "Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period."

The cheating speculation all started when the young singer was spotted out and about in New York City. A source told E! News they spotted Cody "dancing behind the DJ booth at Little Sister with a group of girls," during which one of the women "kissed him on the lips." But, as Cody's agent stated, looks can be deceiving.

The source did say Cody "was texting Miley, but his friend kept trying to grab the phone for him to stop." Eventually, the group left the club and the girls were said to have followed them to another bar.