What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Amazon

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 4:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy post-holidays, shoppers! Now begins the season of returns, exchanges and getting what you really want—especially if someone was kind and smart enough to give you an Amazon gift card. Now, chances are you may already know exactly what you're gonna get with said card, but just in case, we've rounded up some items that we'll be getting with ours.
From the stylish Fitbit Versa 2 to the coveted Cinemood Portable Movie Theater, you'll find ways to treat yourself at all price points...
This wellness watch features heart rate-, sleep- and swim-tracking, works with Spotify and Pandora, and has Amazon Alexa built in. The chic Bordeaux/Copper Rose design is exclusive to Amazon.
Create your own movie theater anywhere you go! This portable, smart mini projector creates up to 12-feet projection in a darker environment. No connection to computer or wall outlet is needed. Access and stream Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube directly directly on Cinemood to enjoy anywhere, without WiFi.
This convenient printer dock lets you print photos direct from your smartphone; includes android dock pin & free iOS lightning adapter. A holiday best-seller, snap it up while it's still in stock!
Clear away the distractions of the world, and focus on what matters most. Go deeper into your music, work and passions with no noise in the way. Plus, with Amazon Alexa, you can enjoy entertainment, get information and manage your day.
Still don't have that air fryer? Well now is the time to buy it, friend. Air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food to your heart's (and tummy's) content with this best-seller—going for $99.99 on Amazon.
This is our favorite item on this list. We love our Prime membership. You get fast, free delivery, can watch thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists; plus also score free Kindle e-books, unlimited photo storage, exclusive access to deals, Twitch, and much more. What are you waiting for?
See our list of Best After Christmas Sales A to Z for more amazing deals!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?