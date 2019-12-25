Best Anthropologie After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 4:00 PM

Best Black Friday Deals, Anthropologie

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it's OK fellow procrastinators because the Anthropologie After Christmas Sale is here! Whether you're doing holidays big or little this year, one thing you can't deny is a great sale. In 2018, the Anthropologie After Christmas Sale included an extra 30% off all sale items!

Between oh-so-snuggly sweaters and show stopping dresses and one-of-a-kind shoes and handbags to creative home decor and cozy bed and bathroom items, with so many items to choose from, you'll be able to upgrade your 2020 in true retro-chic style!

From velvet mules to embroidered duvet sets to silky satin party pants, now's the time to score major savings at severely reduced prices. Our favorite? This tufted Mila throw blanket that is sure to zoosh up any room in your home this coming decade.

Here are seven of our favorites below.

Adea Satin Wide-Leg Trousers

With a luxe, satin-soft finish, these wide-leg pants are a comfortable essential - style them with your favorite cami or tee for effortless elegance in no time.

Anthropologie After Christmas Sale
$120
$49 Anthropologie
Bernardo Finley Knotted Mules

Your outfits just got an upgrade with these bright and bold velvet knotted mules.

Anthropologie After Christmas Sale
$238
$119 Anthropologie
Tufted Mila Throw Blanket

Wrap yourself in something stylish this holiday break with this beautiful tufted throw blanket.

Anthropologie After Christmas Sale
$128
$52 Anthropologie
DOLAN Collection Sawyer Silk Midi Dress

Creamy-soft silk, dainty flutter sleeves, and a breathtaking shimmer finish - the list of things to love about this dress is endless.

Anthropologie After Christmas Sale
$298
$119 Anthropologie
Cindy Eyelash Half-Zip Pullover

Adding a touch of texture to any outfit, this wildlife-inspired sweater is a snug and stylish layer for the cooler months.

 

Anthropologie After Christmas Sale
$180
$77 Anthropologie
Gavina Wine Glasses, Set of 4

Cheers to the new year/decade with these gorgeous Gavina wine glasses

Anthropologie After Christmas Sale
$72
$35 Anthropologie
Toulouse Duvet Cover

Exquisite ruching in waving bands creates textural detail atop this crinkled cotton collection set that's sure to keep you in bed on the weekends moving forward!

Anthropologie After Christmas Sale
$218
$84 Anthropologie

Check out the entire Anthropologie After Christmas Sale at anthropologie.com!

