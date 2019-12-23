Kylie and Kris Jenner Tear Up Giving Stormi the "Best Christmas Gift Of All Time"

It's Christmastime at Kylie Jenner's house!

On Sunday, the 22-year-old took fans inside her Christmas festivities with a holiday-themed vlog featuring her daughter Stormi Webster, 22 months, who she shares with ex Travis Scott. Rocking a pair of sequined reindeer antlers, Kylie gave viewers a tour of her lavish decorations, which included a massive Christmas tree elegantly decorated to match her white home décor and a family of polar bear figurines.

But, the greatest part of the video was when mom Kris Jenner surprised little Stormi with the ultimate present. The famous momager gifted her grandchild a gorgeous playhouse, which was an exact replica of the one Kylie had growing up complete with the same wooden furniture. After giving the adorable tot her present, Kris and Kylie became emotional over the thoughtful gift.

Speaking to the camera, Kylie said, "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age…This makes me wanna cry."