See the Chilling Trailer for Lifetime's Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer Movie

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 10:00 AM

Lifetime is no stranger to ripped-from-the-headlines movies, but have any looked as chilling as Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer? E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the brand-new trailer for the upcoming movie based on the real-life murders and confessions that rocked the country.

The trailer above features Odd Mom Out veteran Sean Kleier as Chris Watts going through a lie detector test interrogation regarding the whereabouts of his wife Shanann Watts (How I Met Your Mother's Ashley Williams) and whether he ever lost his temper with his family as scenes of abuse flash on the screen. It's a chilling trailer that sets the stage for Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer. Brooke Smith plays CBI agent Tammy Lee, who was instrumental in bringing Watts to justice.

Click play on the video above to see the haunting trailer.

The public first met Watts when he tearfully pleaded to TV cameras for the safe return of his pregnant wife and their two daughters. As the story spread, Watts was at the center as a distraught husband and father. But everything changed when he failed a lie detector test and confessed to the murders, eventually revealing the details.

Michael Nankin directed the movie with a script by Barbara Marshall. Get an even more detailed sneak peek at the movie below.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams plays Shanann Watts in the new Lifetime movie about the murder of the Watts family.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime

Sean Kleier

Sean Kleier plays Chris Watts in the new movie. Chris Watts confessed to the murders of his family in November 2018.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime

Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams

Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams star in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime

Sean Kleier

Viewers may know Sean Kleier from Odd Mom Out.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime

Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams

Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams star in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime

Brooke Smith

Brooke Smith plays CBI agent Tammy Lee.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Lifetime

Ashley Williams and Sean Kleier

Ashley Williams and Sean Kleier star as Shanann and Chris Watts in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer premieres Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. As part of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign, a PSA featuring resources on domestic abuse, crisis help lines and other valuable information will after the movie. Following that, be on the lookout for Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. The special includes never-before-seen footage and new interviews with Tammy Lee and Shanann's close friends Cassandra Rosenberg and Cindy DeRosset.

