Bachelor's Courtney Robertson Announces She's Engaged—And Pregnant

Life is certainly coming up roses for Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson.

The notorious season 16 villain is engaged to Humberto Preciadoand pregnant with her first child, she confirmed to Us Weekly. The duo, expecting a baby boy together, began dating earlier this year after meeting on Instagram. Since then, she's happily shared their adventures together on social media, from their life together in Arizona to their trips Hawaii and New York City.

"There was just a level of comfort and connection that I've never felt before," the 36-year-old told the outlet. "I never believed I that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him. Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with."

Back in 2012, Robertson rose to fame as she vied for Ben Flajnick's heart on the ABC love hunt. Though they got engaged on the season finale, the duo—plagued by cheating rumors—ultimately split after nine months together.

"After meeting over a year ago, we have decided to end our romantic relationship," Flajnik and Robertson said in a joint statement at the time. "The ups and downs weighed heavily on us both, and ultimately we started to grow apart because of the distance, time apart, and our need to focus on our respective careers."

Following their split, Robertson moved on with Bachelorette runner-up (and future Bachelor lead) Arie Luyendyk Jr. , an on, off romance she detailed in her tell-all bookI Didn't Come Here To Make Friends.

"Though he is an expert at lip locking, known among fans of the show as the ‘kissing bandit,' I was getting hot and bothered and needed more,'" she wrote. "‘Arie, I feel like I'm in high school. I can't just keep making out with you.' He was hesitant for a millisecond, but then we headed into my childhood bedroom, into my canopy bed, for what can only be described as the best sex I've ever had. Why was it so good you ask? Arie's incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman feel comfortable and satisfied." 

The juicy 2014 memoir also detailed her hook ups with Adrian Grenier ("He had the biggest penis I'd ever seen—and the biggest bush!") and Jesse Metcalfe. "I wish I could say that we were the greatest lovers since Christian Grey and Ana Steele," she said of Metcalfe. "But I can't lie. The sex was pretty average. Jesse needed a lot of reassurance."

Thankfully these days, she and her man are confident in their relationship—and their forever together.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be newlyweds and parents!

