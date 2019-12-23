90 Day Fiancé Rocked by Michael's Visa Denial, Anny's Threesome Offer and Natalie's Breakdown

A number of relationships on 90 Day Fiancé are in precarious places as of episode eight of season seven.

When viewers last saw Anna and Mursel, she told him if he wanted to get married, he'd have to tell his family about her three children. After putting it off for as long as possible, Mursel dialed up his family back home in Turkey and did just that because he wants to get married and was worried Anna would send him back to Turkey if he didn't. Well, not it looks like he might be going back to Turkey anyway.

After calling his family, his mom told him to go back home. They told him they do not want Anna in the family and said everybody was talking about him and why he left Turkey for an American woman. "They don't want you," Mursel told Anna.