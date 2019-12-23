Bill Cosby's Publicist Slams "Hollywood Slave" Eddie Murphy After Saturday Night Live Jab

Bill Cosby certainly doesn't find Eddie Murphy's jokes funny.

While making his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, Murphy took a jab at the disgraced comedian—currently serving three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault—in his opening monologue. "If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet," the dad of 10 began before mimicking Cosby's notorious Cliff Huxtable voice, "Who is America's dad now?"

But Cosby's team isn't laughing along. Late Sunday evening, his publicist Andrew Wyatt took to Cosby's Instagram to respond to Murphy.

"Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come," the message began. "It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby."