Beyoncé's Latest Feline-Inspired Fashion Looks Are Both Fierce and Fun

Beyoncé is the gift that keeps on giving.

You never know when Queen B is going to surprise and bless us with her social media presence but today was our lucky day.

As pop culture fans prepare their last-minute holiday gifts and get ready for some much-needed time off work, the "Run the World" singer is channeling her inner Sasha Fierce for the 'gram.

Donning a custom Duckie Confetti leopard print corset, pencil skirt, and gloves, Queen B's latest feline-inspired look is one for the books. She also accessorized the fierce look with matching gloves, heels, and a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.

The singer also wore a clutch and emerald statement chandelier earrings. As for her makeup look, the "Partition" singer kept it neutral wearing a nude shade on her lips and a subtle smokey eye.

While it's unclear where Queen B was headed to in this fabulous getup, it looks like she's got a busy weekend going on.