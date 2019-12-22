Christina and Ant Anstead Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With Touching Wedding Video

Christina Anstead

Congratulations to these two lovebirds!

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead are officially celebrating their first year of marriage and they couldn't be any happier.

The Flip Flop star took to Instagram to share an IGTV video of her special day. The two tied the knot last year and exchanged their vows in a secret "winter wonderland" ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. For her wedding, the bride wore a lace mermaid-style wedding gown and the groom donned a dark gray suit.

In the 4-minute video that Christina shared, the two look head over heels for one another. 

She wrote on Instagram, "Happy Anniversary. 1 year ago today! I still get emotional watching this! What a year it's been. I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea. @ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you."  

Her husband also took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy anniversary, writing, "Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! We have done enough for several life times! I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours. You saved me and you complete me!!!! you are PERFECT!!! My wife!" 

How Christina Anstead Completely Renovated Her World

The two also recently celebrated another anniversary earlier in October

Oct. 29 marked a very special anniversary for the happy couple as they celebrated two years since Ant picked up the phone and asked Christina out on a date.

To mark the special date, Christina took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about how she feels about her husband and the father to her baby boy.

The two share Hudson London Anstead. Christina is also mother to Taylor Reese El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa. 

"2 years ago today this guy called me for the first time. I had just left @wecarespaca (where I had checked myself in for 3 days of fasting my mind body and spirit) while there I had really focused on making positive changes in my life," Christina began in her post. "On 10/27 the first night of my stay after Reiki and spiritual healing a lot of emotions came up and I was feeling sad about a lot of things. I called my friend @claytonjennings1 and asked him to pray for me. He prayed I would find a man who treated me and my kids with love and respect, that I would no longer play small, I would step into the life I deserved and that from that day forward everything would begin to fall into place."

