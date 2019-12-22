JWoww and Jersey Shore Co-Stars Celebrate Her Boyfriend Zack Carpinello's Birthday

Happy birthday to Zack Clayton Carpinello!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is celebrating her man this weekend as he turns 25 and what better way to celebrate than in the company of the Jersey Shore cast?

On Saturday, Dec. 21, JWoww and her boyfriend Zack celebrated his birthday at a local meat eatery in Long Branch, New Jersey called The Butcher's Block.

Zack even got a special birthday shoutout from the restaurant itself on Instagram, "Happy birthday @zackcarpinello coming in HOT 25! Thank you for choosing #THEBLOCK."

Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentinoand his wife Lauren Sorrentino all got together to celebrate JWoww's beau last night.

It's safe to say they were all in great company and happy to be spending Zack's birthday, which falls right in the midst of the holiday season and ringing in a new year for him.

"Great Food & Even Greater Company," wrote The Situation on Instagram, alongside a picture of the crew enjoying their dinner.