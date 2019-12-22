Rihanna Keeps Trolling Fans Waiting for Her New Album

OK, seriously, where's that album, Rihanna?

Last December, the pop and R&B star and fashion and beauty mogul promised her fans she would release a new record in 2019. It would mark her ninth album, following the release of Anti in 2016.

Fast-forward to today, and we're almost at the start of 2020, with no fresh Rihanna music. And she keeps trolling the fans about it. What gives?

On Sunday, Rihanna posted on her Instagram page a video of a hyperactive puppy appearing to dance in a box to the tune of House of Pain's 1989 party hit "Jump Around." The clip had gone viral in October.

"Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," the singer wrote.

In November, Rihanna responded on Instagram to her stylist and Fenty's junior creative director Jahleel Weaver, who asked, "Where's the album heaux?!!!"

"I don't need this kinda negativity in my life!" the singer joked. "BLOCKT."