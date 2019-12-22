Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Star in First Music Video Together for "Put It All On Me"

Ed Sheeran is celebrating love from all around the world—and bringing his wife Cherry Seaborn along for the journey.

In his latest music video for his latest single "Put It All On Me"—a collaboration with Ella Mai from his latest No. 6 Collaborations Project—is a visual celebration of love in all its many forms.

The music video, directed by Jason Koenig, features a myriad of real-life couples dancing together and having fun from places like Guatemala, New York, Dallas, Tanzania, the Pacific Northwest, California and Zanzibar.

More than that, the video also takes us to London—where Ed and his wife Cherry make a special appearance dancing in the kitchen, marking the first time the two star in one of Ed's music videos together.

"Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the Castle on the Hill. A few years ago, they reconnected, there were fireworks," the caption reads in the music video reads. "They married in January 2019."