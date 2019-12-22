Pete Davidson Defends Kaia Gerber Relationship on Saturday Night Live

NBC
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 10:19 AM
Pete Davidson has some thoughts on Donald Trump getting impeached by the House.
Actually, he just wants fans to know about his dating life. It turns out he actually has "no idea" what's going on and just used that as a ploy to get on Colin Jost's "Weekend Update" segment on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live with host Eddie Murphy.
"So, nothing about impeachment?" Jost asks Davidson. "Dating anyone or uh?"
To which the 26-year-old answered, "Yeah and it's not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, you know? But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What did I do?"
It sounds like Davidson is sick and tired of the public judging his relationships every time he's dating a new woman.
In case you've lost track, after Davidson and his former flame of two years called it quits, he dated Ariana Grande in late 2018, then earlier this year he was romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale, then he dated Margaret Qualley for a few months earlier this fall.
Currently, the comedian is dating supermodel Kaia Gerber and given the tone of his speech on SNL last night, he's done with what the naysayers have to say about his current relationship.
"I mean if I'm your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I'm the best-case scenario," he continued. "There are a million guys who look like me and I'm the only one with a job. It's like me or Tyga."
As fans may recall, Davidson and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in October quickly after he split with Qualley.
About a week after the couple called it quits after dating for only over a month, the comedian was seen having dinner with Gerber in New York City. They finally made their romance official when they stepped out in upstate New York holding hands.
A source told E! News, "They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently. They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October."
Recently the two were also spotted vacationing together in Miami, Florida showing off major PDA. During that trip in November, the couple was seen laying by the beach and were also pictured sharing a couple of kisses.
According to an E! News source, the couple was in Miami for Davidson's friend's wedding and they both "seemed very happy."
In a recent interview with PAPER magazine, Davidson also opened up about the type of partner he is when he's in a relationship.
"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try to go as above and beyond as possible because that's what you're supposed to do?" Davidson said. "If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."
