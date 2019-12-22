Hilary Duff Is Married: Relive Her and Matthew Koma's Romance

Hilary Duff is married!

A source tells E! News that the Lizzie McGuire actress tied the knot with longtime love Matthew Koma on Saturday. This exciting wedding news comes almost three years after the couple first made their red carpet debut. Amid romance rumors, the celeb duo posed together a pre-SAG Awards party in Jan. 2017. Though the two would split a few months later, by the end of 2017, Duff and Koma were back together.

In June 2018, the couple announced that they had a baby on the way!

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Hilary wrote on Instagram at the time, while also sharing a sweet photo with her beau.

Banks Violet Bair, the couple's baby girl, was born in Oct. 2018.

"Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" Duff told her social media followers at the time, calling her daughter "absolute magic."