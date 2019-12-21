Country Singer Cam Gives Birth to Her First Child

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 4:44 PM

Cam and Adam Weaver

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Congratulations are in order for these two new parents! 

Country music star Cam and her husband Adam Weaver just welcomed their first child together into the world.

On Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21, Cam took to Instagram to share the first pictures of her little bundle of joy. Cam shared a picture of herself and her husband gushing over their daughter and a couple of other pictures of her baby girl looking radiant. 

Welcome to the world, Lucy Marvel Weaver

Cam also wrote on Instagram, "breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are... three of us now." According to Cam's Instagram Stories, the happy couple welcomed their daughter on Thursday, Dec. 19. 

Prior to her post announcing the arrival of her daughter, Cam shared a pregnancy shot of herself and wrote, "Besides snacking & resting my big ol belly during these last days of pregnancy—I've been planning out how best to coordinate my 2020 album release schedule with my breastfeeding schedule. Boss mom sh*t!"

Country Singer Cam Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Her post was also meant to highlight the issue of working mothers getting paid less than their male counterparts.

"Did you know that full-time working mamas, regardless of their education level, their age, where they live in the US, or their occupation, are paid less than dads?" she wrote. "An even bigger wage gap than the normal gender discrepancy. You can check out the stats at NWLC.org if you wanna think more about how this affects all of us. #motherhoodpenatly" 

The country singer also announced the exciting in October after keeping a tight lip about her pregnancy. 

"We've been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months," she shared in her initial pregnancy announcement. "We feel like it's time to let you guys in on it." 

The two have been married since 2016. 

