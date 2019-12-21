Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Hit the Slopes in Aspen

It's a Winter Wonderland for these two lovebirds.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are celebrating the holiday weekend hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado.

The two lovebirds were spotted in full on skiing gear on Saturday morning, Dec. 21, living their best life. The 22-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor were pictured taking full advantage of the snow in Aspen and brushing up on their skiing skills.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and the Mickey and the Bear actress have been romantically linked since December 2017.

While the 25 year age gap between them has sparked a lot of scrutiny from the public, it looks as though they're ignoring the negative talk and focusing on their careers and their relationship.

Earlier this month, the Argentine American model told the Los Angeles Times, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." And in case you were wondering what her thoughts are on everyone's opinion of her relationship, she said, "I probably would be curious about it too."