Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Go-To Holiday Recipe and Traditions

It's been a wonderful year for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and now she's ready to unwind and let us in on her go-to holiday recipes and traditions.

Earlier this summer, in July, Bailey got engaged to her beau Mike Hill. The TV personality got down on one knee to ask for the star's hand in marriage.

The mother-of-one was surrounded by her daughter, Noelle Robinson, as well as Hill's two daughters, Kayla and Ashlee, when he popped the question with a massive diamond of course. Of the engagement, Bailey told E! News at the time that she was so "excited" and "in shock."

Now, the holidays are in full swing and Bailey is busy celebrating them as a fiancé and getting ready to make new memories and start new family traditions.

After all, Bailey exclusively told E! News that her favorite thing about the holidays is "being able to spend time with family and not having to feel guilty about not working."