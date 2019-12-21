Prince George Makes Christmas Pudding With the Royal Family in New Photos

Prince George is the cutest royal baker!

The 6-year-old youngest heir to the British throne appears in new holiday photographs depicting the four generations of royalty: He is seen using a mixing bowl to make Christmas pudding along with his father Prince William, 37, grandfather Prince Charles, 71, and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II, 93. The traditional British dessert is typically made with plums or other fruit and is steamed, boiled or baked.

The pictures were taken in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace this month. They were released on Saturday as part of the launch of the Royal British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative, which is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at the charity's annual festive events. The Queen has been a patron of the group since 1952.

George is wearing a white collared shirt with blue piping and dark pants. William wears a black suit, while Charles wears a blue pinstriped one. The Queen wears a pale blue dress.