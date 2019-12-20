The Mandalorian's Jake Cannavale Calls New Star Wars Movie a ''F--king Failure''

So much for brand loyalty.

Actor Jake Cannavale—who appears in Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian on Disney+—had a few thoughts on the latest film in the franchise, which he didn't hold back from sharing to his Instagram Stories just hours after its release.

Needless to say, Jake (who yes, is the son of fellow actor Bobby Cannavale and grandson of legendary director Sidney Lumet) won't be seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a second time.

"I'm in the Star Wars universe now!!!" the 24-year-old wrote online. "So surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right???... WRONG."

He continued, "Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f--king failure... Rise of Skywalker (btw dumbass title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me."