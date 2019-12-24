Watch Kelly Ripa Zipline Across the Las Vegas Strip on Live With Kelly and Ryan

They're saying goodbye to New York!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest packed their bags and took a trip for their show Live With Kelly and Ryan, and E! News has all the exclusive details. The dynamic duo jetted off to Las Vegas for some pretty extreme daytime content. The two new shows will showcase Ryan and Kelly at Paris Theatre in Paris Las Vegas and will air on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27.

Both Kelly and Ryan chose to experience the beauty of the city in different ways. Kelly did a zipline across the whole Las Vegas strip, while Ryan opted for a more hands on activity of crushing cars with heavy machinery. Not exactly the usual picture of a relaxing vacation, but it was entertaining nonetheless.

The pair is known for their hilarious antics both in the studio and on the road, so these brand new episodes are sure to showcase them in all their fun and wacky glory.