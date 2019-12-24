Watch Kelly Ripa Zipline Across the Las Vegas Strip on Live With Kelly and Ryan

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 5:00 AM
They're saying goodbye to New York!
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest packed their bags and took a trip for their show Live With Kelly and Ryan, and E! News has all the exclusive details. The dynamic duo jetted off to Las Vegas for some pretty extreme daytime content. The two new shows will showcase Ryan and Kelly at Paris Theatre in Paris Las Vegas and will air on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27.
Both Kelly and Ryan chose to experience the beauty of the city in different ways. Kelly did a zipline across the whole Las Vegas strip, while Ryan opted for a more hands on activity of crushing cars with heavy machinery. Not exactly the usual picture of a relaxing vacation, but it was entertaining nonetheless.
The pair is known for their hilarious antics both in the studio and on the road, so these brand new episodes are sure to showcase them in all their fun and wacky glory.
Plus, some special celebrity guests will be making appearances on the show. On Thursday night's episode, Shania Twain will be sitting down to talk about her Las Vegas residency. Then Ryan will take some of the staff for a tour around some of his favorite Las Vegas restaurants.
On Friday, Christina Aguilera will join them to discuss her very own Las Vegas residency, and there will be a special performance from the Blue Man Group. Not to mention, the legendary Carrot Top will be featured doing stand-up for excited crowds. It wouldn't be Live With Kelly and Ryan if Steve Patterson and Michael Gelman didn't make an appearance to see the town with cameras in tow.
This is the second set of episodes featuring Kelly and Ryan in Las Vegas, and in case you missed seeing the first two episodes in November, they're going to be re-airing them. The show has scheduled a special encore presentation of the first two Las Vegas broadcasts that will air on Monday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Live With Kelly and Ryan airs in national syndication, go to KellyandRyan.com for time and station.
