Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2019 Best Beauty Deals

by Carly Milne | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 3:00 AM
The 2019 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is in full swing! Surely you've nailed down all your fashion needs, so next up, it's time to focus on beauty!
As a reminder, here's all the important deets on the sale. You can save up to 50% on goodies from top brands like Becca, Fresh, Supergoop!, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kopari, and so many more. Plus, you can get FREE SHIPPING, order online and pick up in store, and Nordy Club members can use their Personal Double Points Day(s) to earn points twice as fast.
Speaking of fast, you'll have to be quick to nab these deals! The sale is over on January 2, and items are going fast. To help you along the way, we're sharing the beauty items that made it into our cart. Let these picks inspire your New Year's glow-up!
Who wouldn't want a collection of Fresh's best lip goodies? From the polish that leaves your lips soft and smooth to several hydrating balms that give 24-hour moisture and smell delicious, you'll be ready when the ball drops on New Year's Eve.
Get your mug camera ready with this sonic face cleaner, featuring PMD's SonicGlow technology to give you a deep cleanse along with some lifting, firming and toning. And it's made from ultra-hygienic silicone, making it odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof.
With a mix of neutrals, golds and jewel tones in a variety of finishes, your eyes will glow thanks to this limited-edition 12-pan eyeshadow palette. (The colors inspired by the sparkling lights of NYC's Fifth Avenue!)
This trio of Stilla's popular liquid eyeshadow formula is exclusive to Nordstrom, and they're full-sized—so you can create glamorous eye looks for eons to come.
Prep your pucker for pretty much anything and everything with this satin-finish lipstick in a limited-edition, star-studded case.
Grab this limited-edition set featuring three of Supergoop!'s skin-protecting best-sellers in full and travel sizes. Now you can assure your dermatologist you're taking care of your winter skin—and getting your SPF.
This fan favorite brand built on the skin-loving ingredient of coconut oil offers their best in this kit, including their mini-deodorant (which is aluminum-free), and its multipurpose Coconut Melt.
Get four glowy highlighters for less than the price of one in Anastasia Beverly Hills' legendary formula, including tones of white pearl and honey gold.
Reduce the friction on your hair and skin with this pillowcase and eye mask duo, made of pure silk. It's less absorbent, so your skin retains its moisture while you snooze, and reduces friction on your hair, so you won't have as much breakage and style snarls when you wake up.
Make your pits happy with this amazing deodorant that's free of all the nasty junk you don't want to put on your skin, without sacrificing performance in the process. There's a reason why the original scent of this fan favorite had a wait list for months!
This limited-edition set features two fan favorites for fine to medium hair. Dryspun Texture Spray will add volume and give your hair an airy lift, while Prêt-a-Powder Très Invisible Dry Shampoo cleanses and adds volume (and it dries without leaving a white cast). Both are travel size, so they're good to go wherever you're headed!
