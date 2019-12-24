Take a Bow Like Katy Perry & Madelaine Petsch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Justin Martindale and Morgan Stewartare joined by The Code of Style's fashion editor Réine Godard on What the Fashion! to discuss the latest, hot, new trend: bows! Equal parts pretty and equal parts romantic, the bow trend has been making its way to runways and the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)

A-listers have stepped out, strutted their stuff and wrapped themselves up in beautiful bows this season. "I love this dress and this entire look," Stewart raved on Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch's colorful Moschino frock." I think it's fashionable. I think it looks like an art piece. I'm very into the bow on the front. I think it works!"

And we approve too! To celebrate, we've handpicked dainty blouses, beaded loafers, satin jumpsuits, velvet clutches and show stopping midi dresses all tied up in extravagant bows—from fan favorite brands H&M, Anthropologie, Revolve, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and more—so you can knot a bow around your neck or pin one in your hair and hit the town in style.

Here are 18 of our favorites below.